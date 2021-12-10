Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols
By Syndicated Content
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries. The plans also include asking sports governing bodies to discuss training...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 54,073 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 58,194 cases and 120 deaths reported on Friday. Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said 633 additional cases of the...
PARIS (Reuters) – France will be hit by a sixth COVID-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the new, more contagious, Omicron variant of the disease while the country is still in the midst of the current, Delta-fuelled, fifth wave of the pandemic, according to a leading French hospital executive.
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain faces a “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as he accelerated the booster rollout programme. Speaking hours after government scientists lifted the COVID alert level...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is still showing mild symptoms but his infection has caused him to delay a booster shot he was due to receive this week, his office said on Monday. “The President remains in good spirits...
Mr Johnson held a televised press conference on Wednesday, December 8 in which he announced moves to implement the Government’s Plan B Covid measures – which include additional mask-wearing requirements, work-from-home guidance and the use of the NHS Covid Pass in certain settings. The new rules are coming...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
Monday 13 December marks the 50th anniversary of a decision by the High Court of Australia that fundamentally altered the playing field for professional athletes in this country.
The case concerned 25-year-old rugby league star Dennis Tutty, who wanted to be freed from playing for the Balmain Tigers, to whom he was tied under the NSW Rugby League’s “retain and transfer” rules.
The ruling is “one of the more important human rights decisions of the High Court”, according to noted industrial relations academic Braham Dabscheck.
He ranked it among a handful of formative legal cases globally to do with economic...
Frontline healthcare workers say they are angry at being treated as "COVID cannon fodder, not COVID heroes" after responding to the virus for nearly two years and working at full capacity, reveal the findings of new research. "It's been ugly": A large-scale qualitative study into the difficulties frontline doctors faced...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said negotiations about a free-trade agreement with Britain launched by her predecessor had been paused, but the two allies continue to work “very closely” on challenges such as non-market economic pressures and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tai told an...
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will issue its first green bond early next year to help finance its transition towards carbon neutrality and a sustainable economy, the Danish central bank said on Wednesday. Triple-A rated Denmark, which has been at the forefront of the development of wind power, has been...
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said there was no progress in sight for nuclear talks with Iran, and stressed that time was running out. “It has shown in the last days that we do not have any progress… due to the offer of the Iranian...
French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Singapore affiliate of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said in a statement on Monday it will withdraw its local license application and wind down its digital payment token business in the city-state. Governments and financial watchdogs globally have intensified scrutiny over the...
MUNICH (Reuters) – French train maker Alstom plans to cut up to 1,300 of its roughly 10,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years as part of a restructuring after the purchase of Bombardier’s rail unit, a spokesperson for the company said. Production of trains in Germany,...
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries that have added the West African state to their COVID-19 “red lists”, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Monday. Sirika on Sunday said he had recommended that...
