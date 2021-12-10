SkyRocket Group

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO