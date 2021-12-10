SkyRocket Group

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Next Generation of Self-Service: How Modern Kiosks are Transforming QSR. In...

fox13news.com

Value of collectibles skyrockets during pandemic

While many businesses took big hits during the pandemic, sports memorabilia collecting is as strong as ever. And if you have a box of old baseball cards or collectibles in your attic, it might be time to take another look.
Cleveland.com

Average bonuses are skyrocketing as employers struggle to keep workers

Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.
Sourcing Journal

Fashion’s $40 Billion Cancellation Spree Leaves Suppliers Footing the Bill

Brands including American Eagle Outfitters and JCPenney address claims they’ve failed to properly compensate suppliers for cancelled orders. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Fast Casual

Torchy's Tacos offering on-demand pay to employees

Austin-based Torchy's Tacos is providing hourly employees with access to their earned wages as they need. Through a partnership with DailyPay, a provider of on-demand pay, Torchy's employees have instant access to their wages as they earn them rather than waiting weeks for payday, according to a company press release.
Fast Casual

5 restaurant tech trends here to stay in 2022

Keeping customers happy by using the latest that technology has to offer is important for any hospitality company, especially for restaurants struggling to maintain a competitive edge. Guests and employees expect seamless, integrated experiences, which often require investing in the latest technological innovations, Chris Comparato, CEO of Toast, told FastCasual.
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies That Skyrocketed Higher This Week

The crypto markets are broadly red today, and have seen significant selling pressure since Wednesday. However, there are pockets of winners in the cryptocurrency sector that are inspiring confidence. Among this week's outperformers are Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA), Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC), and Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO). Compared to last Friday's close, Terra, Polygon and Algorand...
TravelPulse

Travel Insurance Sales Are Skyrocketing Due To Omicron Variant

Travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth just revealed that it’s seen a 53-percent increase in travel insurance sales since the news about the existence of the Omicron variant was released. Squaremouth reports that demand for travel insurance had already been on the rise since international borders began opening this year and...
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
