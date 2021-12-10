Sexscapades come to light

Five contestants were left to start the season 41 ‘Survivor’ finale, but only one could be crowned the winner at the end of the show!. Five players are left during the finale of season 41 of Survivor. The final five are Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden and Erika Casupanan. With just three days left, after an already grueling season, the group has to start over on a new island with no food and no shelter. Erika and Deshawn hash out their feud from the last tribal council, where Deshawn publicly told the tribe that Erika had no plans to bring Heather, her number one ally, to the end of the game.

