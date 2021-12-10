South Swan Street to reopen Sunday after water main break

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — South Swan Street in Albany will reopen Sunday evening after needing repairs due to a water main break.

The Albany Water Department said repairs to the water main are complete , and the impacted portion of the road was repaved Friday.

The road will remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The water main break took place Monday and closed South Swan Street between Jay and Lancaster Streets.

