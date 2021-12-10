Conservation group sues Army Corps over Columbia pollution

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency is polluting the Columbia River with hot water, oil and toxic chemicals that are killing large numbers of endangered salmon.

Columbia Riverkeeper filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal courts in both eastern Washington and Oregon.

The lawsuit contends four dams operated by the Army Corps on the Columbia River between Portland, Oregon, and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick in Washington discharge illegal pollution in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The dams make the water too hot for endangered salmon and steelhead to survive, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit contends the corps failed to obtain permits that would place regulatory limits on its discharges of heated water, grease and oil from the dams.

The Clean Water Act prohibits discharges of pollutants in federal waters unless permitted.

“Salmon are dying because the water is too hot. It’s past time for the Army Corps to reduce illegal heat pollution from dams,” said Brett Vanden Heuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper. “No one is above the law.”