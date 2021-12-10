Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the worsening US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. A Fed spokesperson confirmed the start of the two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will wrap up Wednesday with a statement and press conference where policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further reduce the rate of its monthly bond purchases. That will put it on a pace to end the program in March, weeks earlier than initially planned, and then leave the central bank poised to act directly against inflation by hiking the benchmark borrowing rate as early as May.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO