As part of the City’s and the Sustainable Neenah Committee’s commitment to sustainability and the environment, Neenah Water Utility commissioned a new solar photovoltaic array at the Industrial Water Tower. The goal of this installation is to offset the majority of the power usage at this tower. We expect to generate over 11,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity and eliminate approximately 17,000 pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year. We have calculated that this array will have a payback of approximately 13 years thanks to a generous incentive from Focus on Energy and a grant made possible by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

NEENAH, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO