The bias in the USD/JPY pair is to the upside, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the pair moving in the range of 110.00 and 116.00 over the next weeks. “We see scope for USD/JPY slowly retracing the Omicron drop on the back of an FOMC meeting confirming market expectations of a more active FOMC next year. The market could feasibly contemplate pricing more than three rate hikes next year – we don’t expect the Fed to deliver that but the initial phase of pricing such action is likely to see USD/JPY grind higher again.”

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO