Plagiarism is officially defined as taking someone else’s idea or work and passing them off as your own. Musical plagiarism can take a few different forms, and it often goes unrecognized. Someone may copy a part of a melody and “get inspired by it,” so the final result won’t sound exactly like it. Copying the motif of a song also falls within the area of plagiarism. Lyrics can be translated in between languages without giving credit to the original author.

