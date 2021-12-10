UK: Omicron to become dominant variant

A fully vaccinated Israeli doctor who became infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant appears to have only passed the bug on to one other person — despite coming into close contact with dozens of people. Dr. Elad Maor, a cardiologist at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, told the UK’s...
The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
European leaders and scientists warned Friday that the omicron variant could become dominant in some countries startlingly soon, overtaking the delta variant, which has remained the most common version of the virus globally for months. “We expect it to overtake delta within days, not weeks,” Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister...
South Africa's Covid cases double in a day, but hospital admissions remain flat amid fears of an Omicron-driven wave of infections. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,561 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a jump of 95.8 per cent in a single day and 571.5 per cent in a week.
Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon...
LONDON, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A further 90 cases of the new Omicron COVID variant have been reported in Britain, taking the total to 336, British health authorities confirmed Monday. These include 64 new cases in England, 23 in Scotland and three in Wales. Northern Ireland has still not seen...
The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales has fallen for the third week in a row, as the countries battle rising Omicron cases.Some 792 deaths were registered in the week to December 3 where “novel coronavirus” was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.This represents 6.8% of all deaths registered over the seven-day period and is a 3% fall from the previous week when 817 deaths were recorded.In England, 729 deaths involving #COVID19 were registered in the week ending 3 December (fewer than the 738 deaths registered the previous week).In Wales,...
In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
A double-vaccinated woman has caught COVID-19 after a lab mouse bit her, say reports. Taiwan has not seen any community cases of the virus in over a month. The technician took trains and buses, shopped, and dined out before testing positive despite feeling sick. A laboratory worker in Taiwan has...
A new variant of the Coronavirus is making it’s way across the globe. At least 44 countries have imposed travel restrictions from several African countries as the ‘Omicron’ variant becomes more dominant. Those imposing restrictions include the European Union, Japan, Australia, the United States and Canada and were put in place hours after the South African health officials announced the discovery of the variant. Omicron has already spread to at least a dozen countries and most detected cases have been travelers returning from that region though it’s unclear if the disease originated there. President Biden has restricted travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and more starting today. The World Health Organization announced on Friday that it had designated the variant as one of concern.
Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday.
Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope.
The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19.
Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
