ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rare Beauty's New Setting Powder Gives Me Soft, Blurry Skin

By Holly Rhue
Byrdie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early November, I received a mysterious invitation from the Rare Beauty team to get a first look at the brand's spring 2022 collection on a New York City rooftop—and talk to Selena Gomez herself about the new launches. Suffice to say; I was not disappointed with the encounter. Not only...

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Serves Us Spider Web Earrings and Thigh-High Boots Dripping With Jewels

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Jessica Alba's Bob Cut Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Jessica Alba just got ahead of the "new year, new me" trend. The Honest Beauty founder recently showed off her fun and fabulous bob hairstyle and proved that you can rock short hair during the colder months. Gone are the days when a dramatic haircut was reserved for the spring and summertime.
CELEBRITIES
People

A Bottle of Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Vitamin C Oil Sells Every 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale Now

Discovering new anti-aging skincare products takes some patience, but when you land on one that actually delivers on its promises, well, that makes all the trial and error worth it. And, when the same product is celebrity-approved for red carpet ready skin, that's when you know you've truly struck gold. Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon shared that her go-to product for banishing dry skin is the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil from Biossance, and it's on sale now after Cyber Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
PopSugar

13 Beauty Products to Help With Your Biggest Winter Skin-Care Woes

You know what's missing from every cheesy holiday movie set in a quaint, snowy town I've ever seen? The skin-care issues that typically come along with winter. The dryness. The dullness. The windburn! I know there's a lot about these festive flicks that is totally unrealistic, but this void of skin woes is always on my mind.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

We Tried L’Oreal's First Balm-in-Mascara—Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

We are undoubtedly experiencing a shift in the beauty industry, as prominent companies have begun to focus on providing easy-to-use products with fewer ingredients. With the welcomed spike in formula minimalism—also referred to as “skincare makeup”—we all find ourselves benefiting from the healthy options that provide much more than surface-level glam. Even when it comes to mascara.
MAKEUP
Byrdie

Cynthia Nixon Used This $29 Dry Shampoo to Style Her Pixie Cut

Many show reboots have debuted this year, but few have conjured up excitement the way And Just Like That… has. News of the Sex and The City revival has kept the internet ablaze all year, with legions of fans reminiscing on the show's iconic six seasons. Over the last few months, we've caught glimpses of the famous cast filming in New York City, which only heightened anticipation for the rebooted series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIAH

Party Me Pretty – Holiday Beauty Trends

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle and Beauty expert Charell Star is here to help you get ready this holiday with these wonderful beauty trends. KISS Edge Styling Products KISS Edge Styling Products include Edge Fixers, an Edge Brush (a multi taking tool with comb, boar brush and parting comb to perfectly lay down edges) and Satin […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
fabulousarizona.com

Custom Classic Facial Giveaway from Skin Deep Beauty

Enter to win a one-hour Custom Classic Facial from Skin Deep Beauty, a new one-woman skincare studio in Scottsdale. This facial has a $75 value. Who couldn’t use a little more me-time during the busy holiday season? That is where Skin Deep Beauty comes in. Skin Deep Beauty is a one-woman, Scottsdale-based skincare studio that opened its doors in 2020. The quiet, tranquil space–not to mention its lineup of customized facials and advanced skincare treatments–offers an aah-inducing option for melting away holiday stress.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wemagazineforwomen.com

5 Habits Women With Beautiful Skin Have In Common

Your skin is the first thing anyone notices, so it deserves all the attention you can give. While some women are blessed with a radiant complexion naturally, most have to work hard for it. Even the best texture can lose its glow and firmness over the years, so you must go the extra mile with skincare. Thankfully, there are some tried and tested ways to keep your complexion at its healthiest best. Here are some habits that women with beautiful skin have in common.
SKIN CARE
Telegraph

The best beauty products to use for mature skin

The grown-up approach to beauty includes knowing where to splurge and where to save. So while it is good to nose around the beauty regimes of the older women who are plastered across billboards and front covers – Jennifer Aniston, J-Lo, Yasmin Le Bon, and the gleesome threesome that now constitute Sex and the City, for example – I take the tips that often accompany these pictures with a good dollop of Himalayan salts.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

Lancôme’s New Serum Is Multifunctional Skin Care At Its Best

If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to skin care, think again. One of the original household name beauty brands, Lancôme is still finding ways to create new, innovative products in an ever-evolving industry. 30 years after the launch of the Rénergie Double Performance cream in 1992, Lancôme is introducing the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, a one-of-a-kind treatment that mixes three active ingredients (hyaluronic acid, C+niacinamide, and ferulic acid) that were previously deemed impossible to combine due to their unstable nature. Global Ambassador Amanda Seyfried serves as the face of the exciting new product that officially launches today December 1, and according to the brand, signals “a new era of high-performance skin care” for Lancôme.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powders#Nyc Subway#Blurry#Powdered Sugar#Sunscreen#Rare Beauty#Formula
Byrdie

Glow Recipe's New Plum Moisturizer Has Helped Me Unlock Plump, Pillowy-Soft Skin

We put the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. If you have dry skin, you know that finding the perfect facial moisturizer can feel like an endless pursuit. As a beauty editor, I've cycled through quite a few moisturizers and have discovered a few that deliver long-lasting hydration in the process. Still, I'm always eager to expand my list of dry-skin friendly moisturizers. Enter: Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, which promises to deliver plumping hydration and balance your skin.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

These 3 Products are the Key to Keeping My Skin Hydrated and Glowy During the Winter Holidays

As a skincare fanatic, few things spark more joy than finding products that actually keep my skin hydrated and healthy. I typically find myself fine-tuning my skincare routine during the holidays, as the colder months can be brutal on my dry skin. When I'm on the hunt for efficacious products to add to my stash, I turn to SkinStore. The digital beauty retailer makes skincare shopping a seamless experience as it's home to thousands of dermatologist-approved products. When browsing the site, I can filter the products based on several key factors like skin type, product type, and product format, making it easier to discover new must-haves.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

11 best moisturisers for sensitive skin: The products to tackle dry, combination and hypoallergenic skin

One of the best ways to ensure your skin is plump and hydrated is with a daily moisturiser.However, if you have sensitive skin, whether it’s prone to redness, irritation or inflammation easily, finding the right one is not as simple as it sounds, and it’s not always as easy as just picking one off the shelf.Ingredients such as aloe vera, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are all ones to look out for when trying to alleviate dryness and dehydration. But with thousands of options on the market, it can feel like navigating a minefield of creams, lotions and gels.To help you...
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Ava Phillippe on the Best Beauty Tip She Learned From Pat McGrath

Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Byrdie

The Bath & Body Works Exfoliating Scrubs Leave Skin Clean and Soft

We put the Bath & Body Works 2-in-1 Body Wash & Scrub to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Every few months, I like to change my products according to the weather and the latest beauty trends. I naturally have combination skin and depending on how many at-home peels I’ve experimented with that month, my skin can get dry. Now that I’m in my late 30s, I make sure that I always remember to use the same product that I use on my face to apply to my neck and upper arms.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

This YouTuber Is Erasing the Stigma Around Male Pattern Hair Loss

Harry James, a 30-year-old YouTuber based in the U.K. is changing balding men’s lives. The vlogger has amassed over 120,000 subscribers on YouTube, with videos that range from Harry sharing how he overcame fears of losing his own hair to ones that show a plethora of young men expressing how they’re coping with balding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
temptalia.com

ColourPop New Phase Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop New Phase is a slightly cool-toned, dark red with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this...
MAKEUP
newbeauty.com

Elena Satine Shares Russian Skin Care Hacks and Beauty Tips for New Moms

It’s been a busy year for Elena Satine. She had a baby boy and starred in Cowboy Bebop which is currently in Netflix’s top 10 TV shows. The Georgian-American actress convinced her parents to move to the States at the age of 11 to pursue her passion. Now she’s living her dream. Satine sat down with us to dish on her favorite Russian skin-care hacks, helpful tips for new mothers and her best makeup looks.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy