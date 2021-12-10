Rare Beauty's New Setting Powder Gives Me Soft, Blurry Skin

If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to skin care, think again. One of the original household name beauty brands, Lancôme is still finding ways to create new, innovative products in an ever-evolving industry. 30 years after the launch of the Rénergie Double Performance cream in 1992, Lancôme is introducing the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, a one-of-a-kind treatment that mixes three active ingredients (hyaluronic acid, C+niacinamide, and ferulic acid) that were previously deemed impossible to combine due to their unstable nature. Global Ambassador Amanda Seyfried serves as the face of the exciting new product that officially launches today December 1, and according to the brand, signals “a new era of high-performance skin care” for Lancôme.
