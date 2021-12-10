ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Eclipse Announced; Developed by Quantic Dream

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Game Awards 2021 event, Lucasfilm Games announced a brand new upcoming Star Wars title called Star Wars Eclipse. The reveal trailer was purely cinematic, not showcasing any gameplay footage or even a release date. However, it...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Lands ‘Goonies’ Project at Disney Plus, the Latest Example of Its ‘Never Say Die’ Approach (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Goonies’ never say die” is a memorable catchphrase from that fan favorite 1980s film. But it could also describe Warner Bros. TV’s recent strategic efforts to keep some of its series alive through crafty dealmaking. And that, coincidentally, includes “The Goonies”-inspired “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project” that had been adapted by writer Sarah Watson into a pilot for Fox. The drama, about a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie, eventually was passed on by Fox, which felt it skewed too young for the network. But Variety can exclusively report that the series, which now has the title...
TV & VIDEOS
heypoorplayer.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Star Wars: Eclipse is the first game to explore the High Republic era

Lucasfilm confirmed its latest game is Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. As I previously reported, the game takes place in The High Republic era, which is the latest storytelling initiative out of the Star Wars company. It is an action-adventure game. The trailer, which you can watch above, shows...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Lucasfilm Games
noisypixel.net

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Launches in Japanese on Steam; English Update to be Available for Free at a Later Date

NIS America has published the Falcom-developed The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails on PC-via Steam in Japan. The game is currently only playable with Japanese text. However, the publisher has confirmed that those who own the game will receive the English text update for free when it’s available. This means that western players will play the same version as other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars Eclipse Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Star Wars Eclipse is the newest adventure in the High Republic era, now early in development by Quantic Dream. Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

Dune: Spice Wars Announced at The Game Awards 2021; PC Early Access 2022

Studio Funcom announced a new 4X title, Dune: Spice Wars, at The Game Awards 2021. It is releasing for PC via Steam in 2022 via Early Access. Funcom is best known for its MMORPG and online-based titles, however, there is precedent for a title of this genre for the Dune franchise. In the early days of mainstream PC gaming, Westwood Studios created several real-time strategy titles based on the property. Spice Wars is the first video game based on the Dune series since 2001’s Frank Herbert’s Dune, based upon the SyFy miniseries of the same name. Spice Wars is more specifically based upon the 2021 film reboot of the franchise, directed by Denis Villenueve.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
noisypixel.net

Ambitious Kingdom Hearts III Randomizer in Development by Fans

For those who aren’t aware, randomizers in the Kingdom Hearts community have been growing in popularity, with Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix’s being especially prominent with constant streams and tournaments. Kingdom Hearts Final Mix also recently received a randomizer of its own. Now, two fans by the names...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What era will Star Wars Eclipse take place?

Star Wars Eclipse will be a story-driven game developed by Quantic Dreams, the studio behind Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and many other narrative-based games. The unique thing about Star Wars Eclipse is when the game will occur. What era will Star Wars Eclipse occur in, and what is it?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Heavy Rain Studio Quantic Dream Is Officially Making a Star Wars Game

Lucasfilm Games has officially revealed a new Star Wars game: Star Wars Eclipse. Announced at The Game Awards 2021, the first look at Star Wars Eclipse offers little clarity regarding its story but features heavy doses of lightsaber combat and plenty of glimpses of iconic Star Wars aliens and locations. The new, official site for the game describes it as a "action-adventure, multiple-character branching narrative game set in the High Republic era of the iconic Star Wars galaxy."
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives New Cinematic Trailer at Game Awards 2021

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This trailer is purely cinematic and can be viewed below:. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has players assume the role of the Gollum through action-adventure segments. The game also features stealth elements where players can interact with environments and the narrative style gameplay to progress through the story. The actions that players take will determine which side of Gollum they see. This refers to his split personality between Sméagol and Gollum, where Sméagol is the better behaved of the two. The gameplay has adventure segments of climbing and sneaking along with some moments of action.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Sonic Frontiers Receives New Trailer at Game Awards 2021; Holiday 2022 Release

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was finally revealed for Sonic Frontiers. This title is an open-world experience. Sega previously announced that a new Sonic title was in development earlier this year, though very little information was shown for it aside from an extremely brief cinematic trailer that didn’t even show Sonic’s face.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Finally Coming to PC Next Week

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be coming to PC-via Epic Game Store on December 16, 2021. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the updated version of Final Fantasy VII Remake with added story content and a new ending following Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode INTERmission.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Gets June 2022 Western Release Date

NIS America has shared a new trailer for Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. It reveals that the game will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the west on June 7, 2022. A PC (Steam) version is also planned by Izanagi Games but there’s no release date for that version yet.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Annapurna Interactive Emotional Adventure ‘A Memoir Blue’ Announced For PC & Consoles; February 2022 Release

During the Game Awards 2021 event, publisher Annapurna Interactive revealed a brand new title releasing early next year, titled A Memoir Blue. Developed by Cloisters Interactive, this game takes players through an emotional story of a mother and daughter. The daughter, a young girl named Miriam, swims through her memories to reconnect with her mother.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming to Steam, Switch, and PS4 in March 2022

During the Game Awards 2021, Atlus announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022. This title takes place after the ending of the original Persona 4, featuring elements from Persona 4 Golden such as the character Marie. Pre-orders will be available on Steam soon. This game is a 2D fighter developed by Arc System Works, most prominently known for Blazblue and the recently released Guilty Gear Strive.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Action Adventure Game ‘Tunic’ Finally Gets A 2022 Release Date

Finji has announced the release date for Andrew Shouldice’s action adventure game Tunic. The title has been announced for a few years now and it’ll finally be available to play on PC -via Steam-, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 16, 2022. Tunic is an isometric...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

CrossfireX Receives New Trailer Revealing February 2022 Release Date

During the Game Awards 2021, publisher Smilegate Entertainment and developer Remedy Entertainment have revealed a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming first-person multiplayer title, CrossfireX. This trailer showcases some of the intense shooting action players can expect. Further, the title’s release date was revealed to be February 10, 2022, for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy