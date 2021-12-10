ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ is a brand new journey recreation from the ‘Detroit: Change into Human’ staff

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Change into Human and Past: Two Souls, is engaged on a Star Wars recreation set within the franchise’s Excessive Republic period. That is a sentence we by...

gamepolar.com

NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Disney is Offering a FREE Stay at Its Brand New ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Though there are almost countless exciting upcoming additions and expansions to The Walt Disney World Resort, none have been more hyped or talked about than the inclusion of Disney’s Star Wars IP within the Parks. Since it opened in 2019, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been a super exciting...
ORLANDO, FL
heypoorplayer.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Star Wars: Eclipse is the first game to explore the High Republic era

Lucasfilm confirmed its latest game is Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. As I previously reported, the game takes place in The High Republic era, which is the latest storytelling initiative out of the Star Wars company. It is an action-adventure game. The trailer, which you can watch above, shows...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Wars: Eclipse” Game Reveal Trailer

Developers Quantic Dream are famous for games known more for being interactive movies than playable titles with acclaimed works like “Heavy Rain” and “Detroit: Become Human”. Now they’re teaming with Lucasfilm Games to bring their combined talent to bear on the “Star Wars” universe with the...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

At The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces like Yoda around! There’s no release date, and the game is currently in early development, but the trailer showcases some fantastic Star Wars environments, aliens, and more. Check out the full trailer right here! There’s a vast assortment of cool Star Wars stuff to take in, including a pet keeper, some Mon Calamari, a bustling marketplace, speeder bikes, starships big and small, picturesque vistas, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

gamepolar.com

Star Wars Eclipse Introduced by Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Video games

Star Wars, a family identify with players and moviegoers alike. Tons of films, video video games, and books make the galaxy a really huge and assorted locale with deep lore and storylines. The reality is, Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Video games have joined collectively to make a brand-new story seeded inside the Excessive Republic continuity.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Leak Says Game Still 3-4 Years Away from Launch

After the big reveal at The Game Awards 2021, a new leak about the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse surfaced and it is related to its development time span. According to Tom Henderson, a popular industry insider, has recently discovered some new details about the upcoming Star Wars game. A very recent post from him revealed the possible timeline of the game’s development. He revealed that it is currently 3-4 years away and that is the minimum of the estimated development time. Unfortunately, this could extend for longer depending on how grand the scale of this game could be and it is possible with the footage everyone saw last night.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

gamepolar.com

gamepolar.com

