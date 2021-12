Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is starting off the week with a bang. The token network has been promising new utilities to offer its holders, and a partnership with a major crypto transaction app is delivering just that. The news builds on an already busy month for the SHIB crypto, with big blockchain plans ready to hit development stages. A brief weekend rally shows just how easy it is for SHIB prices to pop, and investors want to know how high the token can go. As such, Shiba Inu price predictions are becoming a hot topic heading into the week.

