Convicted Sex Offender Josh Duggar's Jail Pals Accused Of Raping & Forcing Prisoner To Drink Urine, Threatened To Cut Off Accuser's Pinky If Reported To Police

Cover picture for the articleConvicted sex offender Josh Duggar is in jail with two men who are accused of raping, torturing, and threatening another inmate. According to The Sun, J'Donta Britt and Javaughntaiye Jamar Willis — who are incarcerated at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas with Duggar — were at one time being charged...

TVShowsAce

Jana Duggar Child Endangerment: Who Was Involved?

On Friday, the news broke that Jana Duggar was charged with child endangerment. The oldest Duggar daughter was arrested back in September, but the details only came out a few months later. Now, fans and critics are looking for answers about what really happened. They especially want to know which children were involved, as well as the full story.
Arkansas State
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
Josh Duggar
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
truecrimedaily

Dad pleads guilty to manslaughter after wife allegedly beats daughter to death

WORCESTER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in Superior Court. The Telegram & Gazette reports Mavin Brito pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his daughter’s beating death April 10, 2018. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brito was initially charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child. His wife, Shana Pedroso, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
WSAV News 3

5 arrested in connection with South Carolina murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people have been arrested in the fatal November shooting of a man in Darlington County, according to authorities. Martez Draequan Commander, Paul Jermain Sexton, Shykeem Shakur McCoy, Devarious Senceir Wilson and Rector Tyrin Bishop have been arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according […]
Bay Net

Arrests Made After Investigation Of TJ Maxx Shoplifters Shows Theft Scheme Of Under $25,000

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for their role in a recent string of thefts across Calvert County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 9, employees at the TJ Maxx store in Prince Frederick said that they observed two black males acting suspicious in the store. After watching the men leave the store, the employees had reasonable suspicion from checking inventory that the men had stolen clothing items from the store.
