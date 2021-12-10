ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Everton

BBC
 4 days ago

Everton got a great result against Arsenal on Monday, and the way they got it - so late on and with such a good strike - will have lifted the whole club. Crystal Palace have hit a sticky patch of late, and...

www.bbc.com

SkySports

Rafael Benitez defends substituting 'injured' Richarlison in Everton's 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace

Rafael Benitez hit back at the Everton fans that booed his decision to substitute Richarlison in Everton's defeat at Crystal Palace, citing a "problem in his calf." With Everton 1-0 down at Selhurst Park, the away fans let their frustrations be known to their manager when Benitez made a double substitution just before the hour mark, bringing on Salomon Rondon and Anthony Gordon to replace Fabian Delph and Richarlison. The Toffees went on to lose the game 3-1, although Rondon did score off the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton: Conor Gallagher steals the show with a stunning brace to lift Patrick Vieira's side above Rafa Benitez's struggling visitors

PALACE (4-3-2-1): Guaita 7; Ward 7, Tomkins 7.5, Guehi 7.5, Mitchell 7 (Clyne 90); Gallagher 8.5, Hughes 7.5 (Schlupp 73), Kouyate 7.5; Ayew 8, Zaha 7.5; Edouard 7 (Benteke 74). Subs: Butland, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald. Vieira: 8. EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 6; Coleman 5.5, Holgate 5.5, Keane 6, Godfrey...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
UEFA
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
Washington Post

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa has no plans to make adjustments as Leeds suspensions loom

Marcelo Bielsa has shrugged off his side’s mounting disciplinary issues and says he will not alter his message despite seven Leeds United players teetering on the brink of suspension ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Manchester CityMandatory suspensions are the last thing Bielsa needs as his squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis from which there appears to be no immediate respite, with all those who missed Saturday’s draw at Chelsea remaining sidelined.But with five more players booked at Stamford Bridge more yellow cards against Pep Guardiola’s men could further hamper Bielsa’s hopes of wrenching his side out...
SOCCER
The Independent

How can Eddie Howe turn things around at Newcastle?

Eddie Howe has been tasked with keeping Newcastle in the Premier League but a crushing 4-0 defeat to Leicester and an unenviable festive fixture list has piled on the pressure.Fresh from beating Burnley for their first win of the season earlier this month, any confidence Newcastle gained was immediately eroded after their pummelling at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.Here, we look at the state of affairs in the north-east and whether is any room for optimism.What has gone wrong?Newcastle looked to have turned a corner after edging out relegation rivals Burnley on December 4 and even did...
