Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Everton

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO