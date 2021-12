This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. President Joe Biden got it right: The new coronavirus variant omicron is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” The travel restrictions the U.S. and 70 other nations imposed will buy scientists time to further understand what risks omicron poses at this extended stage of the pandemic. For now, it’s time to double down on what already works: Vaccinations, booster shots and wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.

