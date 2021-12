It looked like the end had already come for the Magic Mike franchise, as the film’s 2015 sequel wasn’t followed too closely with talks of a potential third entry. Even Channing Tatum himself said that if anything was going to act as the capper to the trilogy, it was going to be in some form of live stage show. Well, prepare for some twists to that particular story, folks, as not only is Magic Mike 3 absolutely happening, it has a home on HBO Max.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO