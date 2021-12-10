ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness with Averee: 'Threading the needle' for a stronger core

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
(Photo by Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek)

Golfweek’s fitness expert Averee Dovsek is back this week, once again reporting from Central Park in the heart of New York City, to teach you a drill that will help with core strength.

A stronger abdominal area not only allows for a faster swing, but it also adds a significant amount of stability throughout your action.

“You want your hips, your feet, your shoulders all in a straight line,” Dovsek said. “This is great for core strength.”

Watch this episode of “Fitness with Averee” above and check here for previous episodes.

