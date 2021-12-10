Should We “Turn Off” For The Rest Of The Year?

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO