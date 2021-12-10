Purdue Men's Basketball: Swedish player commits to 2022 recruiting class

Purdue commit William Berg poses with head coach Matt Painter during his official visit to West Lafayette. Berg announced his intent to join the Boilermakers Friday afternoon. Photo Provided

Purdue's fourth commitment of the 2022 recruiting class continues the team's legacy of 7-foot centers.

7-foot-2 Swedish center William Berg announced his intent to join head coach Matt Painter's program Friday afternoon, a week after his official visit.

Berg was in Mackey Arena to witness the then-No. 2 Boilermakers' victory over Iowa last Friday, GoldandBlack's Brian Neubert reported.

"It's always been a dream of mine to go to college and play basketball," Berg said in a social media post. "I've put in the work. I am ready."

Only three NBA players are taller than the Swedish center, two of whom play for the Dallas Mavericks: 7-foot-3 Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, 7-foot-4 Dallas center Boban Marjanovic and 7-foot-5 Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall. He is five inches shorter than Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who are credited as the tallest players in NBA history with a towering height of 7-foot-7-inches, according to FanBuzz.

Purdue's other 2022 commits include four-star foward Camden Heide, four-star guard Fletcher Loyer and three-star guard Braden Smith.