ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Men's Basketball: Swedish player commits to 2022 recruiting class

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6s8H_0dJh9mPY00
Purdue commit William Berg poses with head coach Matt Painter during his official visit to West Lafayette. Berg announced his intent to join the Boilermakers Friday afternoon. Photo Provided

Purdue's fourth commitment of the 2022 recruiting class continues the team's legacy of 7-foot centers.

7-foot-2 Swedish center William Berg announced his intent to join head coach Matt Painter's program Friday afternoon, a week after his official visit.

Berg was in Mackey Arena to witness the then-No. 2 Boilermakers' victory over Iowa last Friday, GoldandBlack's Brian Neubert reported.

"It's always been a dream of mine to go to college and play basketball," Berg said in a social media post. "I've put in the work. I am ready."

Only three NBA players are taller than the Swedish center, two of whom play for the Dallas Mavericks: 7-foot-3 Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, 7-foot-4 Dallas center Boban Marjanovic and 7-foot-5 Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall. He is five inches shorter than Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who are credited as the tallest players in NBA history with a towering height of 7-foot-7-inches, according to FanBuzz.

Purdue's other 2022 commits include four-star foward Camden Heide, four-star guard Fletcher Loyer and three-star guard Braden Smith.

Comments / 1

Related
The Exponent

Huskers add commitment from juco DB DeShon Singleton

Maurice Gray heard variations of the same kind of question from Division I coaches as this season unfolded at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. DeShon Singleton, it turns out, came from Greensburg, Louisiana. Gray, the defensive backs coach at Hutchinson, recruited him for more than a year but didn’t know whether the 2021 prospect and full academic qualifier would actually come to the community college in Kansas over opportunities at some FCS schools.
NFL
The Exponent

DeShon Singleton

Huskers add commitment from juco DB DeShon Singleton. Singleton, a Louisiana native, was a full academic qualifier and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Iowa State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
The Exponent

12/12/21 Purdue 101, Denver 68

The offense thrived as the Purdue women's basketball team blew out Denver, 101-68, Sunday in Mackey Arena. Purdue shot 63.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the 3-point line. Senior guard Cassidy Hardin lead Purdue with 26 points as she went 7 for 11 beyond the 3-point line. Seven Boilermakers finished with double digits, as the team easily spread the ball around the court, finishing with 23 assists. Purdue will next play at 2 p.m. next Sunday when it hosts Miami (Ohio).
DENVER, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manute Bol
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Matt Painter
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Bell, Karlaftis named All-Americans

Junior wide receiver David Bell is an Associated Press first-team All-American. Bell, who was also named on the Football Writers Association of America's first team Saturday, appeared alongside Pitt's Jordan Addison and Biletnikoff winner Jameson Williams in the AP All-American listings Monday afternoon. He is one of five Big Ten...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Purdue Men S Basketball#Swedish#Nba#Tacko Fall#Fanbuzz
The Exponent

How Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will build his recruiting staff

Paul Chryst wants the staff members of the University of Wisconsin football program to have their plates full. The Badgers head coach used that phrase twice Monday while speaking with reporters from the State Journal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Athletic referring to how he approaches rebuilding a recruiting staff that’s been a by-committee effort since the end of June. UW lost former director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, director of on-campus recruiting Mackenzie Zanow and recruiting assistant Jensen Gebhardt over that month to other college football recruiting jobs, and hasn’t replaced them.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

Jason Kaufusi

Arizona officially adds Jason Kaufusi to defensive staff; Kaufusi coached OLBs at UCLA. Kaufusi worked alongside new Wildcats defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen the past two seasons in Westwood.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Exponent

Class of 2022 RB Ashton Hayes decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska is losing a verbal commitment at running back. Ashton Hayes, the Class of 2022 prospect from Reno, Nevada, is no longer planning to sign with Nebraska. He instead will sign with Cal, his head coach, Jim Snelling, confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday morning. Hayes, of course, was...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Exponent

Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder shares details of injury that will hold him out of Las Vegas Bowl

University of Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder was ready to unleash some trash-talking responses to Minnesota’s sideline after the first play from scrimmage two weeks ago. Wilder had been flagged for targeting and during the referees’ review of the play, some Gophers were yelling for him to get off the field. Wilder didn’t think the flag would hold up after review, but it did and he was ejected from the game, ending his afternoon early.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

polzin jump photo

Jim Polzin: Bears are their own worst enemy as Packers stumble out of the bye and into a victory. A dozen NFL teams, probably more, would have walked out of Lambeau Field with a win Sunday night. Not the Bears, who were handed an early Christmas gift and didn’t have the tools to get it all the way open.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy