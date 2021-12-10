ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Nation: Prices Grow At Highest Rate In Nearly 40 Years

By Ryan James
moneyandmarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, folks, it’s expensive out there! Buckle those wallets down before your money goes flying off into the ether. Inflation continues to rise with no signs of stopping according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index report. The CPI rose 6.8% from a year ago,...

moneyandmarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Food Prices#Core Inflation#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The Wall Street Journal
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
CNN

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Dana M. Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. President Joe Biden has made it a priority to fight the inflation hitting American families, but it is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who leads the one body that could take direct action to slay the inflation dragon. After admitting recently that he and his colleagues miscalculated how far prices would rebound in the wake of the pandemic crisis, Powell has pledged to fight back. At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to announce it will phase-out its stimulus measures more quickly -- allowing it to raise lending rates by mid-2022 or sooner.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy