Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries. The plans also include asking sports governing bodies to discuss training...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
Mr Johnson held a televised press conference on Wednesday, December 8 in which he announced moves to implement the Government’s Plan B Covid measures – which include additional mask-wearing requirements, work-from-home guidance and the use of the NHS Covid Pass in certain settings. The new rules are coming...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
Monday 13 December marks the 50th anniversary of a decision by the High Court of Australia that fundamentally altered the playing field for professional athletes in this country.
The case concerned 25-year-old rugby league star Dennis Tutty, who wanted to be freed from playing for the Balmain Tigers, to whom he was tied under the NSW Rugby League’s “retain and transfer” rules.
The ruling is “one of the more important human rights decisions of the High Court”, according to noted industrial relations academic Braham Dabscheck.
He ranked it among a handful of formative legal cases globally to do with economic...
Frontline healthcare workers say they are angry at being treated as "COVID cannon fodder, not COVID heroes" after responding to the virus for nearly two years and working at full capacity, reveal the findings of new research. "It's been ugly": A large-scale qualitative study into the difficulties frontline doctors faced...
French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
(Reuters) – The “Buy UK” equity trade that many viewed as a no-brainer at the start of 2021 looks like it has backfired, with British equities suffering record outflows this year despite being at their cheapest in more than three decades. The MSCI UK Index’s valuation discount...
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant means Northern Ireland must brace itself for a Covid-19 “storm”, the First Minister has warned.Paul Givan stressed the need for the population to bolster the region’s defences by having their booster jabs.The booster programme in Northern Ireland is being accelerated in response to the threat posed by Omicron and has opened up to all over-30s.“I think there’s certainly a storm coming our way,” said Mr Givan.The expectation is the same trajectory that is happening in Great Britain is likely to occur here in Northern IrelandPaul Givan“You need to make preparation for that because...
PARIS (Reuters) – The French football league said on Tuesday it had received around 10 preliminary, non-binding offers for a minority stake in a new media rights company it is setting up as the country’s soccer clubs seek to shore up their finances. In a statement, it said...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -French waste and water management companies Veolia and Suez won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for their 13 billion euro ($14.7 billion) tie-up to create a global group able to compete better against Chinese rivals. The deal struck in April was marked by a bitter months-long dispute including...
