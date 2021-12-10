Reporter shares how students helped prevent possible mass shooting

(CNN) — Officers in Stockton, California, fatally shot an armed man Wednesday night as he charged toward them in the parking lot of a police department building, the local police chief said. The shirtless man "was armed with a handgun and was continually firing the gun -- walking --...
(CNN) — Tenisha Tate-Austin and her husband became suspicious when the Northern California home they spent years renovating was valued by an appraiser far lower than they expected. So when they asked for a second opinion last year, a White friend pretended to own their home and they removed...
Police in Florida say two students at a Daytona Beach university may have thwarted a mass shooting by reporting concerning messages shared in a Snapchat group to campus security. Speaking at a press conference, Daytona Beach Police Department Chief Jakari Young said officers arrested John Hagins, 19, a student at...
A Detroit-area teenager was arrested for bringing a handgun inside a school Wednesday, a day after a student at another high school several miles away killed four students and wounded several others in a deadly shooting, authorities said. The Southfield Police Department said Thursday the 17-year-old boy attended the Southfield...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student is in custody after police said he planned to shoot up the campus on the final day of school before winter break. Police said fellow students alerted campus security at 4:10 a.m. on Thursday about alarming messages John Hagins, 19,...
(CNN) — To help thwart potential school violence, students and staff need to beware of certain warning signs -- and feel comfortable reporting them. But "the general public, they really don't know what to look for," said former FBI special agent and profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole, who has studied school shootings for more than 20 years.
A 15-year-old student at the Oxford High School in Michigan opened fire and killed three students and injured seven others, including a teacher. The sophomore went into the school armed with a semiautomatic handgun and began shooting people on Tuesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN, USA — The question that comes up every time there's a school shooting: How do we stop this from happening again?. Patrick Carter with the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention at the University of Michigan said the first step to reducing mass shootings and school shootings is prevention. A...
PARKLAND, Fla. — A South Florida teenager has been arrested after investigators said they learned he made a threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a mass shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day in 2018. A caller reported seeing the threat late Wednesday night, according...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Thursday after he made a threat in a social media chat room against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of one of the worst school shootings in the U.S., police said. A caller reported the threat against the school about...
OXFORD, Mich. – Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday (Nov. 30), according to officials. A 15-year-old was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call to 911. That sophomore student is being charged as an adult, you can learn more here.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in Amarillo, is sending blood units to help the victims of the mass shooting at a high school in Michigan. The center is asking for donations to help replenish the blood supply here in...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student accused of planning a mass shooting on the school’s campus appeared before a judge Friday afternoon. 19-year-old John Hagins’ mom, dad, and step-mom, as well as some fellow Embry-Riddle students, sat in the audience for his first appearance. He was given no bond.
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some students in the Oxford Community Schools district will begin returning to school soon after last week's deadly mass shooting. Students who attend Oxford High School, where student Ethan Crumbley opened fire and killed four classmates, will not be back in the classroom until the new year. The exact date hasn't been set yet.
