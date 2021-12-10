Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries. The plans also include asking sports governing bodies to discuss training...
LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom has recorded a further 54,661 cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths, daily official data showed on Monday. On a seven-day basis, cases are up 9.9% on the week before, while deaths of people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days were down by 0.6%.
LONDON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading swiftly and will become the dominant variant in the British capital in the next 48 hours, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday. “No variant of COVID-19 has spread this fast,” Javid told parliament. “While Omicron represents...
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched a campaign to accelerate the rollout of booster vaccines after finding that two doses were not enough to protect against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has detected two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its first cases since the variant was discovered, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on state television channel M1 on Monday. Muller also said that most new COVID-19 infections were still caused by the Delta...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s new health minister wants to exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, according to a document drafted by his ministry. The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. With 96 victims in the past 24...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The British government added the southern African countries to its red list in late November, meaning that entry...
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a large rebellion among his Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday in a parliamentary vote over new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The measures, including ordering people to work from home, to wear masks...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
Frontline healthcare workers say they are angry at being treated as "COVID cannon fodder, not COVID heroes" after responding to the virus for nearly two years and working at full capacity, reveal the findings of new research. "It's been ugly": A large-scale qualitative study into the difficulties frontline doctors faced...
LONDON (Reuters) – Google and Apple have developed a “vice-like” grip over how people use mobile phones, stripping any meaningful choice from the system for customers, Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found that the two groups...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is struggling to export its surplus of COVID-19 vaccines as logistical hurdles delay their use in many countries despite low levels of inoculation, vaccine producer the Serum Institute of India (SII) and a government official said on Tuesday. The SII, the world’s biggest vaccine...
Mr Johnson held a televised press conference on Wednesday, December 8 in which he announced moves to implement the Government’s Plan B Covid measures – which include additional mask-wearing requirements, work-from-home guidance and the use of the NHS Covid Pass in certain settings. The new rules are coming...
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Private pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia will be permitted to directly import COVID-19 vaccines to “balance the market”, the country’s health minister told parliament on Tuesday. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin made the announcement during an update on the country’s vaccine program. The government...
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s LaLiga has reached an agreement to sell its domestic broadcasting rights for five years to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 billion euros ($5.59 billion), it said in a statement on Monday. The deal is a record for the top-flight soccer league as its last...
