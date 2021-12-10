10 Things to Note While Buying Family Floater Health Insurance

There is new help for farm families struggling with the challenge of paying for health insurance. According to the Clark County UW-Extension Office, we know that farmers prioritize having health insurance, over 90% of farmers are covered, yet this number doesn’t tell the whole story. Research shows that two out of three farmers have a preexisting health condition, and one in three farms has a family member whose health problems make farming difficult. And, half of all farm families have at least one adult working a second full-time job, often primarily to get health insurance coverage. This pulls time and energy away from farm work. We want you to know about the new opportunities to afford good quality coverage for 2022 plans, so that you can make the best decisions to support the needs of your family and your farm. It’s time for farmers to take another look at Healthcare.gov. Right now, thanks to COVID relief, health insurance prices are lower than ever before and there is no cap on who can get help paying for a plan.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO