In this article, we will learn how to use the sed command in Linux with 12 practical examples. The sed command is a powerful and useful tool in Unix / Linux for editing content (files) line by line, including inserts, appends, changes, and deletes. Furthermore, it supports regular expressions, so it can match complex patterns. Commonly it is used to find and replace the strings in files like configuration files, bash scripts, SQL files, etc. Learn more here.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 HOURS AGO