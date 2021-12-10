ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2 Oklahoma Sooners in the top 10 of Pro Football Focus' transfer portal players

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycz4i_0dJh27Ff00

Like Thanos with the Infinity Stones, the transfer portal is inevitable. The Sooners have been great beneficiaries of the portal over the years. The quarterback run of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts were the cornerstones of the Lincoln Riley era, and all three transferred in.

More recently, Michael Woods and Key Lawrence made significant contributions to the 2021 Sooners after arriving through the transfer portal this year. The Sooners have watched from afar as portal departures Tanner Mordecai and Charleston Rambo put up excellent seasons for SMU and Miami.

For various reasons, the Oklahoma Sooners have seen their fair share of players enter the portal after Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. Spencer Rattler, Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood, and Austin Stogner headline an Oklahoma Sooners transfer list that will make their next team quite happy. Two of those players landed inside the top 10 of Anthony Treash’s (Pro Football Focus) rankings of top transfer portal players heading into the offseason.

Spencer Rattler, after losing his gig midseason to Caleb Williams, was an obvious candidate to depart Oklahoma, though it was unknown if he’d head to the NFL draft or try his hand at the college ranks one last time. Rattler comes in at No. 1 on Treash’s list.

Rattler’s collegiate production is truly some of the best PFF College has seen despite the fact that many believe Rattler isn’t a good passer. Rattler is actually still college football’s highest-graded passer since 2020. His deep ball struggled in 2021 due to more conservative play-calling: He earned a 45.5 passing grade on 20-plus yard throws this year after a 98.1 passing grade on such passes in 2020. But Rattler was pinpoint on every other throw. His No. 1 ranking in negatively graded throw rate and completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) for the 2021 season back that up. – Treash

The other player to make the list was tight end Austin Stogner, rated as the ninth-best player in the transfer portal per Treash. It was a bit of a disappointing season for a player that appeared to be on the verge of a breakout in 2021. But opportunity and inconsistency in the offense minimized his impact. Still, in the Oklahoma State game, Stogner made his presence felt and reminded everyone why he’s such a threat in the passing game.

Here’s what Treash had to say.

Stogner was in the midst of a breakout sophomore season in 2020 before suffering an injury in Week 10 that led to a staph infection. Stogner lost 35 pounds during the brutal recovery process, and he struggled to regain that breakout level of play when he returned in 2021. Before the major injury and infection last season, Stogner owned an 87.3 receiving grade while putting up 2.72 yards per route run and a 15-plus yard gain on 32% of his targets. All three of those metrics ranked inside the top five among all FBS tight ends. – Treash

Though the Sooners didn’t live up to the preseason expectations they had for themselves, it was still an incredibly talented team in 2021. While it’s unfortunate that a player like Austin Stogner couldn’t realize his full potential with the Sooners, he and Spencer Rattler’s seasons were a microcosm of what went down with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. Despite winning 10 games, very little looked like the team many thought they’d be heading into the season.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Transfer portal QB rankings: Cameron Ward, Dillon Gabriel, Spencer Rattler lead top players available

College football's wild month in the transfer portal continued this week as five-star Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers committed to Texas, giving head coach Steve Sarkisian his signal-caller of the future. Despite the top quarterback in the portal coming off the board, there are still plenty of talented options who remain uncommitted entering the Early Signing Period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Infinity Stones#Smu#The Oklahoma Sooners#Usc#Cpoe
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy