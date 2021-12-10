Does 70 Degree winter weather in Illinois freak you out?

Cook County is NOT the answer to the question "which county in Illinois is the Most Expensive to buy residential land in?" So...which county is it?. The answer to that question is, according to the website lawnlove.com, is actually Lake County, IL. The price of residential land in Lake County, IL is actually ranked as the 138th most expensive in the country BUT the Tax rank for Lake County is the 16th highest in the United States, according to the site. Overall that makes Lake County, IL the most expensive county in Illinois to buy residential land, the 32nd most expensive county in the country, and right in front of Cook County (home of Chicago) which is ranked 34th in the US. You can look at the entire rankings on the website for yourself just click here!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO