ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Does 70 Degree winter weather in Illinois freak you out?

By Mark Hespen
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If these 70 degrees December days in Illinois are scaring you I got bad news, get used to them, according to data the winters in the Land of Lincoln are only getting warmer and warmer. Data on the website called axios.com that was published on December 9th, 2021 reveals...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
City
Quincy, IL
City
Champaign, IL
KICK AM 1530

Introducing Ste. Genevieve the Small Missouri Town You Must Visit

A website calls the small Missouri town of Ste. Genevieve the small town you haven't heard of but must visit! So what makes this little town of under 5,000 people so special?. Town and Country magazine published a list on their website of the 40 American Towns You Haven't Heard of But Should Visit ASAP and on that list is the tiny town of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. I have actually never heard of this town (unlike Galena, IL which also is on this list), and from what Town and Country magazine says it sounds brilliant, on the site they say...
LIFESTYLE
KICK AM 1530

What Remains of Iowa’s Catfish Bend Casinos, Tables Left Behind

Who remembers the Catfish Casino Boat? Have you ever wondered what happened to the famous boat on the water?. The famous Catfish Bend Casino (that I remember anyway) would travel to and from Fort Madison Iowa to Burlington., I remember on my 21-birthday my parents took me to the casino where I played penny slots for hours. The casino on the river started in 1994 and ran until 2007. From what I remember the first and second floors had several bars, all of the gambling tables, and slot machines. The third floor was the main restaurant and banquet hall.
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Which County in Illinois is the Most Expensive to Buy Land in?

Cook County is NOT the answer to the question "which county in Illinois is the Most Expensive to buy residential land in?" So...which county is it?. The answer to that question is, according to the website lawnlove.com, is actually Lake County, IL. The price of residential land in Lake County, IL is actually ranked as the 138th most expensive in the country BUT the Tax rank for Lake County is the 16th highest in the United States, according to the site. Overall that makes Lake County, IL the most expensive county in Illinois to buy residential land, the 32nd most expensive county in the country, and right in front of Cook County (home of Chicago) which is ranked 34th in the US. You can look at the entire rankings on the website for yourself just click here!
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Days#Temperature#The Land Of Lincoln#Axios Com
KICK AM 1530

3 Illinois Colleges ended up on a Bad List to be on

This is a list you never want to see your school on, but it is a reality for 3 big-time colleges in Illinois. A list of the Top 50 Ugliest College Campuses Ever came out and three of the top 50 spots are filled up by schools here in the Land of Lincoln. Luckily for the schools in Illinois, none of them are in the top spot or even the top ten but I didn't realize we had that many ugly college campuses in this state. The list was put together by a website called complex.com and you can see the entire list for yourself by clicking here!
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
KICK AM 1530

How Many of the Most Beautiful Towns in America are in Illinois?

A popular travel magazine ranked the 26 Most Beautiful Towns in America, so how many of them are from the Land of Lincoln? The list has me very confused. Zero. None. Zip. Nada... That's how many towns from Illinois made the list of The 26 Most Beautiful Towns in America, and that ain't right. The list of beautiful towns was put together by the wildly popular, and very upscale magazine/website Conde Nast Traveller, and they set out to avoid cities like Chicago, New York City, San Fransisco, and other beautiful big cities and instead focus on the small towns. In the description of the article before starting the list of towns they say...
KICK AM 1530

BBB: Beware of Backyard Adventures Pools and Spas

A number of complaints about inferior workmanship and poor customer service by a Quincy business has drawn the scrutiny of the Better Business Bureau. In a press release Wednesday, the BBB announced they have given a "F" rating to Backyard Adventures Pools & Spas at 1800 Broadway in Quincy, and have advised consumers to use caution when doing business with these folks.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Tour Over a Million Lights at One Missouri Neighborhood

You will want to drive through this Missouri neighborhood to get your holiday feels. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920's Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire neighborhood really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Semi-Truck Drags Car Pinned Underneath it On Illinois Interstate

You think you've seen it all when driving on an Illinois interstate, wait until you watch this video. Driving on the interstate is scary enough, driving on the interstate with distracted drivers and drivers who like to go fast is a whole another issue. When I saw this video of a semi-truck dragging a car underneath it a whole new set of fear kicked it.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy