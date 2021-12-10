ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named first team All-American by Football Writers Association of America

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another huge honor for Michigan State football star running back Kenneth Walker III.

A day after winning the Walter Camp Player of the Year award along with the Doak Walker Running Back of the Year award, Kenneth Walker III has been named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

This was an obvious outcome, but still a tremendous honor nonetheless for the transfer star.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Kenneth Walker#First Team#American Football#All American#The Doak Walker Running
