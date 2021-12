Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO