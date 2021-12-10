You’ll Feel Like You Entered An Old Pirate Tavern At The Black Seal In Connecticut

Essex is a great little town that makes for a great day trip. It’s filled with small town charm, fascinating history, and plenty of great restaurants. One of our favorites is the Black Seal Seafood Grille. This spot has a fun nautical-themed atmosphere that’s perfect for its blocks-from-the-riverfront setting. And they’ve got quite the variety of foods! There’s seafood, sandwiches, and salads. There are also some great vegetarian options for those who don’t eat meat. The bar area will make you feel like you just walked into an old pirate tavern. It’s such a fun environment and the food is delicious.

Essex is right on the Connecticut River, so if you're in town, go ahead and continue the theme with a nautical meal from the Black Seal!

We really love the atmosphere here. The decor perfectly captures the feel of Essex and feels like a step back in time.

Ambiance aside, the food is great! As the name and decor implies, they're best known for their seafood, but if you prefer land-based foods, you won't be disappointed either.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the classic French onion soup. It's great, especially on a chilly day.

The Black Seal is such a quintessential New England pub that you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu.

On top of good food, there's also a full bar with a wide wine and beer selection.

Stop by next time you're out walking through the riverfront area of Essex. This is one of those places where you feel like a regular even if it's your very first visit.

They've got vegetarian selections as well as salads, sandwiches, burgers, and pasta to go along with the seafood.

