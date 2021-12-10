ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

You'll Feel Like You Entered An Old Pirate Tavern At The Black Seal In Connecticut

By Lisa Sammons
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 4 days ago

Essex is a great little town that makes for a great day trip. It’s filled with small town charm, fascinating history, and plenty of great restaurants. One of our favorites is the Black Seal Seafood Grille. This spot has a fun nautical-themed atmosphere that’s perfect for its blocks-from-the-riverfront setting. And they’ve got quite the variety of foods! There’s seafood, sandwiches, and salads. There are also some great vegetarian options for those who don’t eat meat. The bar area will make you feel like you just walked into an old pirate tavern. It’s such a fun environment and the food is delicious.

Essex is right on the Connecticut River, so if you're in town, go ahead and continue the theme with a nautical meal from the Black Seal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EN8ES_0dJgwTxI00
Black Seal Seafood Grille/Google Maps

We really love the atmosphere here. The decor perfectly captures the feel of Essex and feels like a step back in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrZIS_0dJgwTxI00
Black Seal Seafood Grille/Google Maps

Ambiance aside, the food is great! As the name and decor implies, they're best known for their seafood, but if you prefer land-based foods, you won't be disappointed either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMA4x_0dJgwTxI00
Black Seal Seafood Grille/Google Maps
They've got vegetarian selections as well as salads, sandwiches, burgers, and pasta to go along with the seafood.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the classic French onion soup. It's great, especially on a chilly day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ruxhf_0dJgwTxI00
The Black Seal/Facebook

The Black Seal is such a quintessential New England pub that you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM9L0_0dJgwTxI00
Black Seal Seafood Grille/Google Maps

On top of good food, there's also a full bar with a wide wine and beer selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vlXf_0dJgwTxI00
The Black Seal/Facebook

Stop by next time you're out walking through the riverfront area of Essex. This is one of those places where you feel like a regular even if it's your very first visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jyNU_0dJgwTxI00
Black Seal Seafood Grille/Google Maps

Have you been to the Black Seal in Essex? Share your experiences in the comments!

For more information about this delicious seafood restaurant in Connecticut, check out their Facebook .

The post You’ll Feel Like You Entered An Old Pirate Tavern At The Black Seal In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State .

