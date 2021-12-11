Best tech products of 2021: ZDNet's most recommended gadgets

If you’re an obsessive pet owner like me, then you’re probably always thinking of ways to make your pet happy! Ensuring your pet feels safe, secure, and comfortable at home is every pet owner’s priority. We want to make sure they always feel loved and truly at home! It’s important to create an environment where they feel completely safe to let their guard down, while also managing to stay active and playful. Interactive tech designs are one way of keeping our pets busy, content, and jolly! Tech products for pets are a whole new ballgame these days. From IoT pet devices that use smart technology to let you interact with your pet while you’re away to AirTag collars that let you use Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature to keep track of your pets – these ingenious gadgets are all, you need to take the best care of your beloved pets!

