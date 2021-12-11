ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best tech products of 2021: ZDNet's most recommended gadgets

By June Wan
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just weeks away from closing out the year and if 2021 has taught us anything, it's that obstacles and challenges exist for us to overcome. In a year plagued by chip shortages and supply chain attacks, we saw companies -- small and large -- adapt their business models and...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2021 Christmas tech gift list: Gadgets and things for techies

The 2021 Christmas tech gifts guide features a bevy of gadgets that are useful, cool and accessible to various budgets. There’s an item that can transport gift recipients to concerts and special events without ever leaving home. Some products, like a new fancy phone or a digital picture frame, have customizable capabilities while specialty purifiers focus on air quality, making home and offices spaces free of gas or allergens. There are other tech-related items that are ideal for transporting prized electronics. Wrap up holiday shopping soon after reading product details from the following eight brands. Be prepared to purchase because at press time, all items are available.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 pet-friendly gadget designs that use tech to help you take the best care of your furry friends!

If you’re an obsessive pet owner like me, then you’re probably always thinking of ways to make your pet happy! Ensuring your pet feels safe, secure, and comfortable at home is every pet owner’s priority. We want to make sure they always feel loved and truly at home! It’s important to create an environment where they feel completely safe to let their guard down, while also managing to stay active and playful. Interactive tech designs are one way of keeping our pets busy, content, and jolly! Tech products for pets are a whole new ballgame these days. From IoT pet devices that use smart technology to let you interact with your pet while you’re away to AirTag collars that let you use Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature to keep track of your pets – these ingenious gadgets are all, you need to take the best care of your beloved pets!
PETS
InsideHook

The 7 Best Tech Deals During Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale

Cyber Monday at Amazon brings with it a lot of tech deals, and the discounts here run the gamut from headphones to TVs to devices that’ll actually keep you healthy and safe. Below, gadget discounts up to 41% off for all aspects of your life from Amazon and its Woot offshoot (where shipping is free and sometimes you get an extra bonus discount for being an Amazon Prime member). If you want to find more Cyber Monday deals outside of the tech world, head here. And remember: Some of these deals last beyond today, but others will definitely go away within 24 hours.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zdnet#Apple Products#Tech#Apple Ipad#Amazon Kindle Paperwhite#Google
cityline.tv

Best Gadgets for Easy Holiday Entertaining

You won't want to miss these party gadgets at your next gathering!. It’s the first-holiday party we’ve been able to host and enjoy in 2 years. Many of us are excited to entertain friends and family once again, but we want to do it as simply as possible so that we can spend our time making memories.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets

Looking for tech, gadget or audio gift for somebody? We've got you covered. From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday. Anker Nano iPhone Charger (20W) Anker. Now 20% off. Now that the latest iPhones don't...
ELECTRONICS
RideApart

Midland Showcases Latest Tech Gadgets At EICMA

Those of us of enjoy venturing off the beaten path aboard our motorcycle tend to find ourselves in unfamiliar places, and sometimes even lost without a way back to civilization. These days, with the ubiquity of gadgets and technology, we're never really lost, as with the tap of a button, we can navigate our way back home. That being said, today's tech innovations in the field of adventure riding seek to offer more convenience than before.
BICYCLES
TechCrunch

Sony’s $9,000 pro drone starts shipping Christmas Eve

That is, until this morning, when Sony announced the AirPeak will be hitting a 2021 launch – just under the wire. Pre-orders on the product open today, with an estimated ship date of December 24 – so a slightly belated Christmas arrival for the cinematographer in your life who has everything (we somehow missed that gift guide this year).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
epicstream.com

Best Tech Deals For The Holidays

Black Friday has come and gone, but there are still some great tech deals out there, if you are still finishing your Christmas shopping. We've put together a list of some of the best tech deals for the holidays, to try to make your lives as easy as possible. click...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The Most Important Photography Gadgets that Dropped in 2021

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2021. Whether you're into still photography or taking videos, and whether you like to use your phone or a more professional bits of kit, 2021 was a good year. Here's all the most notable releases for fans of capturing the world around them.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best affordable tech gifts: Holiday gadgets for under $100

The holiday season is upon us and if you're gift shopping for family, friends, or yourself, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, massage machines -- all of which cost less than $100.
ELECTRONICS
Peninsula Daily News

Best Gadgets (December 2021) Top Tech Gadget Gift Ideas to Buy

The best gifts can always be found no matter what time of year. We have worked very hard to provide you with a wide range of gift ideas for this holiday season. You can fill your shopping sleigh with must-haves and the best holiday gifts with a bit of patience and expert advice.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung Is The World's Most Innovative Tech Company Patent-Wise

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech industry. And according to a Capital on Tap report, the South Korean conglomerate is the most innovative tech company as well, at least patent-wise. It applied for a whopping 13,024 patents in 2021 (9,499 by Samsung Electronics and 3,524 by Samsung Display). Huawei came in second with 9,739 new patent applications this past year.
BUSINESS
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Practical gadget gift ideas

The great thing about practical gifts is most of the time, they are things people don't actually buy for themselves. In fact, they may not even know they exist. They might also not realize these are things they've always wanted. One of my favorite tech gadgets doesn't sound techy. But...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung is practically giving away this 4K monitor for Black Friday

Black Friday sales are well underway, and this Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal is the perfect chance to upgrade your desktop setup with a big, beautiful UHD display. The best Black Friday deals always include some great 4K monitor Black Friday deals, and there’s never been a better time to enhance your productivity and entertainment ahead of the new year. This 32-inch curved 4K monitor would normally set you back $450, but for Black Friday, Samsung has it marked down to just $350. It’s one of our favorite Black Friday monitor deals up for grabs today, and it won’t last past Cyber Monday — if it’s even still in stock by then.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Best productivity gadgets to help you reach your goals in 2022

You revaluate your habits and set new goals every January. And whether you want to get fit, take better care of yourself, or streamline your productivity at work, we’ve got the personal productivity gadgets you need to achieve them. Because tracking your progress isn’t always easy, especially when you’re trying...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy