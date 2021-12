DENVER (CBS4) – One year ago today, the first COVID-19 vaccines went into arms. The first to receive them were healthcare workers, the frontline heroes this country has praised throughout the pandemic. A year later, those nurses and doctors still come face to face with a virus much of America has grown weary of – or still haven’t accepted. CBS4 spoke with healthcare workers at National Jewish Health as they reflect on life after the vaccine. “You’re trying to be that person that’s keeping patients calm and reassuring them that things are going to be fine, while you yourself are also very...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO