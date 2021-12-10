ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumni Innovators: Cybersecurity startup ARMS Cyber wins competitive awards from US Air Force, JPMorgan Chase and VetsinTech

By Marissa Shapiro
Vanderbilt University News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt alumni Brad Potteiger, MS’16, PhD’19, Tim Potteiger, MS’17, and Michael Bryant, MBA’12, are the co-founders of ARMS Cyber, a cybersecurity company that proactively eliminates zero-day attacks, which target software security vulnerabilities before developers have the opportunity to patch them. The company recently earned two accolades: a $750,000 Phase II Small...

