Alumni Innovators: Cybersecurity startup ARMS Cyber wins competitive awards from US Air Force, JPMorgan Chase and VetsinTech
Vanderbilt alumni Brad Potteiger, MS’16, PhD’19, Tim Potteiger, MS’17, and Michael Bryant, MBA’12, are the co-founders of ARMS Cyber, a cybersecurity company that proactively eliminates zero-day attacks, which target software security vulnerabilities before developers have the opportunity to patch them. The company recently earned two accolades: a $750,000 Phase II Small...news.vanderbilt.edu
Comments / 0