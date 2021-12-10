ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Two-year-old from Florida has ‘Batman’ birthmark removed in pioneering Russian surgery

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OofKk_0dJgt7lA00

A two-year-old girl from Florida has had a Batman mask-style birthmark removed after an experimental Russian surgery .

Toddler Luna Tavares-Fenner was born with a black mark that covered her nose and eyelids. The condition is known as congenital melanocytic naevus – it affects one per cent of babies.

Marks of this kind tend to grow as the child gets bigger. Those who have the condition have a slight risk of developing skin cancer .

Luna’s mother Carolina has been taking her daughter to a specialist in Northern Europe for more than 24 months, where she has received photodynamic therapy, a procedure that is not yet available in the US.

The mark has been removed with six skin graft operations, and treatments that involved an undisclosed drug being injected into the skin to break down the tissue. “Luna is still recovering from the last surgery and now we need to be patient and wait for the crust to fall,“ said an Instagram post dedicated to Luna’s story.

It’s not been an easy process for the young girl, who has suffered infections along the way, and has lived with a number of full-face bandages throughout the treatment.

“Luna had another surgery on her eyebrow bc there was signs of infection,” reads one post. “It was supposed to be something small, but [the] doctor didn't like the 'aspect' and decided to make a new grafting.”

Mom Carolina, originally from Brazil, now a US citizen, will take her daughter back home to undergo cosmetic surgery in the new year.

“Luna has already started speaking and she says herself: 'My black spot has gone. I am a princess’,” said Luna’s doctor Pavel Popov, a laser and cancer specialist who has 20 years of experience in his field, performing more than 1000 surgeries, to East2West News.

Luna brings her dolls to each appointment with the doctor “she asks me to treat their faces,” said Dr Popov, based in Krasnodar, Russia. “I attach a plaster to the doll's face.”

Luna’s parents crowdfunded tens of thousands of dollars for her surgeries and received a sizeable donation from an anonymous Russian person, which they say was a “miracle”.

Comments / 47

NoGuts NoGlory
3d ago

Wow! The results are nothing short of astonishing. I'm sure the mother agonized over putting her daughter through so many painful surgery but she, ultimately, spared the little girl a lifetime of curious stares and relentless teasing/bullying.

Reply(1)
22
Trina Hawkins
3d ago

Thank God for this Doctor who could Help your Beautiful baby girl !! All Children are Very Precious, and now I Pray for her to stay healthy and have a Wonderful life !!❤🙂🙏🙏🙏🙏🥰😇

Reply
17
Gaynor V. Henry
3d ago

I can’t imagine. I wish I could say it shouldn’t or wouldn’t matter, but it does and it will. People are incredibly cruel. I hope to see pictures of the final results. Good luck!

Reply
13
Related
Telegraph

Two mothers died ‘after catching herpes from same caesarean surgeon’

Two mothers who died after giving birth may have caught an infection from the same surgeon during their caesareans, documents suggest. Kimberly Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, died six weeks apart from an infection caused by the herpes virus after giving birth in two separate hospitals run by East Kent Hospitals Trust.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Science News

50 years ago, a 6-year-old boy became the first known rabies survivor

Apparent cure for rabies — Science News, December 4, 1971. The painful and always fatal virus disease rabies may at last be licked — not with the traditional series of rabies vaccine shots that sometimes ward off the disease after a person has been bitten by a rabid animal, but by the timely use of relatively simple medical techniques.… As a result [a 6-year-old boy] is the world’s only known survivor of rabies.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Doctors solve man’s breathing problems – after finding a tooth growing inside his nose

A tooth sticking out of the nasal cavity of a man had obstructed his oxygen flow, resulting in prolonged difficulty in breathing.The 38-year-old man’s doctors reported the rare finding in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday.The man had visited an ear, nose and throat clinic in New York’s Mount Sinai hospital and said he faced difficulty breathing through his right nostril, a complexity he had been struggling with for several years.A physical examination revealed a deviation in his septum – the cartilage that separates the two nostrils – the doctors said in the study....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthmark#Cosmetic Surgery#Russian
New York Post

Teen’s rare 1-in-600 million condition prevents him from storing fat

It might sound like a superpower — but it’s actually a debilitating disease. A UK teenager is shedding light on his super-rare affliction — which affects only 13 people worldwide — that prevents him from retaining fat, among other horrific complications. However, despite being unable to put on pounds, the brave boy is not losing hope.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uticaphoenix.net

A man hospitalized with mysterious seizures was diagnosed with a

Eating undercooked pork or being in unsanitary conditions can cause a parasitic infection of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Ingested eggs hatch into larvae that travel through the bloodstream into the muscles or to the brainSTEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images. A man suffering from seizures, disorientation, and “speaking gibberish” had...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parentherald.com

Atlanta Baby With Rare Uncombable Hair Syndrome Will Learn to Be Proud of His Locks, Mom Says

The mom of a one-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare condition called uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) said that her son would grow up to be proud and comfortable with his locks. Katelyn Samples from Atlanta said that her baby, Locklan, now 14-months-old, started growing out his hair when he was five months, and she discovered that she could not tame his hair, unlike his older brother Shephard, who is two years old.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Country
Russia
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
BBC

Mum died 'in agony' after medical procedure

A woman died "in agony" after a medical procedure which involved passing a tube down her throat and into her digestive system, an inquest has heard. In a statement, Carol Cole's husband described seeing his wife crying with pain as she waited almost five hours for an ambulance. The inquest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Doctors find tooth growing inside a patient's nose

A 38-year-old male patient complaining of difficulty breathing through one of his nostrils for several years was found to have an ectopic tooth growing in his nose. In their paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine physicians Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner describe how the tooth was identified and what they did to fix the problem.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

379K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy