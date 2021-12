17 businesses participated in Shop Small Saturday this weekend, an event offered by the Altavista Area Chamber of Commerce. Shop Small Saturday is an annual event for the Chamber on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year. Shoppers picked up passports which they used to collect stamps at participating businesses. Shoppers who collected at least nine stamps were eligible for a drawing for one of seven prizes or gift baskets held at 5:30 p.m. along with the town’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony next to the Staunton River Memorial Library.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO