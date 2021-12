Netflix has been known to cancel quite a few notable projects after a single season, and unfortunately a surprise to many, their new take on Cowboy Bebop has now been added to the list after it was also unceremoniously canned following its debut last month. The series now joins an increasing group of popular series seemingly cut before they had a chance to truly blossom, and while this new take on Cowboy Bebop was not without its criticism from fans of the original anime it was also a huge hit to much of the general Netflix audience instead. But it was not enough.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO