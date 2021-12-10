Tupelo lawyers named to judicial oversight board

JACKSON • A pair of Tupelo attorneys have been named to a newly created Judicial Election Oversight Committee.

The new nine-member committee will replace the five-member Special Committee on Judicial Election Campaign Intervention. The move comes in advance of the scheduled 2022 judicial elections.

The members are appointed to staggered terms by the nine Mississippi Supreme Court Justices. Jay Weir was appointed by Justice James D. Maxwell II to serve a three-year term; Tom Wicker was appointed to a two-year term by Justice Josiah D. Coleman.

Following the initial terms, committee members will serve four-year terms.

The oversight committee is designed “to enforce the standards of judicial conduct in judicial elections and provide an accessible forum for advisory opinions in judicial elections" according to the order that created it. The committee will issue advisory opinions when allegations of ethical misconduct arise during elections or campaigning.

The committee will oversee the nonpartisan elections of Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, chancery court, circuit court and county court judges.

Judicial elections for all chancery court, circuit court and county court judges are scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Elections for four seats on the Mississippi Court of Appeals also are scheduled for Nov. 8. The qualifying period for judicial candidates opens Jan. 3, 2022. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 1, 2022.

Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Jack L. Wilson of Madison, attorney James H. Heidelberg of Pascagoula, and attorney David F. Delgado of Southaven were all appointed to four-year terms.

Attorney LaToya T. Jeter of Jackson, retired Chancellor M. Ronald Doleac of Hattiesburg, and Weir were appointed to three-year terms.

Those appointed to two-year terms included retired Chancellor Edward T. Patten Jr. of Hazlehurst, attorney Paul P. Blake of Ridgeland, and Wicker.