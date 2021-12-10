ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bob Dole funeral: Kansan to be honored at National Cathedral, World War II Memorial

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., will again be honored in the nation’s capital Friday, with ceremonies at the Washington National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial. Dole’s casket is expected to depart the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where his body has been lying in state...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hickory Daily Record

Dole celebrated at World War II memorial service

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole was honored in a public tribute at his beloved World War II Memorial on the National Mall Friday, shortly before his body was to head to his home state of Kansas. Actor Tom Hanks spoke at the service, saying it was Dole who "who willed this memorial into place." "Bob Dole came to this plaza often, to remember, to talk with veterans like himself and to their posterity," Hanks said. "The memory and conscience of the man himself will always be here, right here, for as long as there is an America. And that is a good thing. Because here we will always remember Bob Dole." The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said Dole "fought and lived" for the idea that a kid from a small town in Kansas can make it through the depression, through war to become a Senator and run three times for president.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WALB 10

Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A war-hardened hero from the heartland. The nation continues to look back on the life of the late Senator Bob Dole this week after he died Sunday at 98. His legacy will live on from Russell, KS to the nation’s capital. A plaque is surrounded by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Decorated senator and World War II hero Bob Dole dies at 98

Former United States senator and World War II hero Robert J. Dole passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 98. A statement from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirmed that the former senator from Kansas passed away in his sleep. "At his death, at age 98, he had served...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Daniel Inouye
POLITICO

Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#World War Ii Memorial#Capitol Rotunda#Republican#The U S Senate#Cabinet#Dole S#Nazi#The U S Army#Capitol Hill#Ap Photo#Pool
The Hollywood Reporter

Jan. 6 Panel Releases Texts From Fox News Hosts to Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters. “We need an Oval address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

The clock is ticking with 2 weeks left for Democrats to avoid a sudden end to monthly checks to families — but Manchin is still a wild card

Manchin poses a big obstacle for Democrats trying to approve Biden's big bill by Christmas. Democrats want to pass it to prevent cutting off families from monthly child tax credit checks. Manchin has remained publicly silent since a Friday report showing a surge in inflation. Senate Democrats are scrambling to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy