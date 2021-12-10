Poll Results: MetalSucks Readers Say These Are the Best Metal Album of 2021

6. Florian T M Zeisig – Music for Parents [Métro]. Florian T M Zeisig’s third album opens with the sound of water running as if to comment on the stereotypes everyone has about what any run-of-the-mill ambient record would sound like. But as the slow bell-tone keys start drifting into the mix, it’s clear that Music for Parents, Zeisig’s third full-length proper, has different aims than the usual ambient fare. Created after a visit to his parents’ house revealed their recent purchase of a vibroacoustic mattress, he became obsessed with the way sound affected one when laying on it. Thus, Music for Parents is very much designed as a record best-experienced while on the said mattress and wearing another bass-enhancing device.
