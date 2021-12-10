Cisco, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 150-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Friday afternoon with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.60%

is trading 152 points higher (0.4%), as shares of Cisco

CSCO,

+2.95%

and Microsoft

MSFT,

+2.83%

are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.77, or 3.1%, while those of Microsoft have climbed $7.82, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 63-point boost for the Dow. Coca-Cola

KO,

+2.59%

, Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+2.80%

, and Honeywell International Inc.

HON,

+1.85%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.