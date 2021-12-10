ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cisco, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 150-point climb

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Friday afternoon with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.60%

is trading 152 points higher (0.4%), as shares of Cisco

CSCO,

+2.95%

and Microsoft

MSFT,

+2.83%

are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.77, or 3.1%, while those of Microsoft have climbed $7.82, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 63-point boost for the Dow. Coca-Cola

KO,

+2.59%

, Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+2.80%

, and Honeywell International Inc.

HON,

+1.85%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 1.47% to $2,916.53 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $102.80 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 4.98% to $966.41 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Tesla Inc. closed $277.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#0 60#Cisco Csco#Aapl#Hon#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.92% to $339.40 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.27 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 5.81% to $271.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $225.50 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Lucid Group ( LCID...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.44% to $334.49 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.84 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Boeing, Home Depot share losses lead Dow's nearly 200-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Monday afternoon with shares of Boeing and Home Depot seeing the biggest drops for the blue-chip average. Shares of Boeing (BA) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 193 points (0.5%) lower. Boeing's shares have dropped $7.07, or 3.5%, while those of Home Depot have dropped $9.70, or 2.3%, combining for a roughly 111-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Dow Inc. (DOW) American Express (AXP) and Chevron (CVX) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; Terminix Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 35,544.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 15,176.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.93% to 4,625.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,018,280 cases with around 819,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,703,640 cases and 475,880 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,191,940 COVID-19 cases with 616,980 deaths. In total, there were at least 271,213,560 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,331,800 deaths.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy