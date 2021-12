There are a few things about people in South Louisiana that make us unique. Our accent(s) is just one of them. You can give 10 people who live on the same street the exact same ingredients to make a gumbo and give them the exact same amount of time to get it cooked and, when they are done, you'll have 10 gumbos that taste a little different from each other.

