2021 is a highlight moment of DeFi, which leads to the topic of Staking. Rewards of Staking is attractive, the first movers include wallets, mining pools, node service providers, and some exchanges. However, the current pain points of the Staking market has not yet been solved. DeFi users are discouraged to stake because of undeclared revenue of mining pools; complex operating process in wallets; and also because the fixed deposit staking in exchanges cannot meet the needs of withdrawal anytime of users. For sophisticated DeFi users, it is essential to ensure the security of projects. Here comes the crucial problem, how to select a safe project with high return in the crowds?

