Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Residents, Add This Song to Your Holiday Playlist

By Tommy Paradise
 4 days ago
The holiday season is in full swing. With it comes the return of so many classic holiday songs. "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer", "Frosty The Snowman", "The 12 Days of Christmas", just to name a few. Many artists have recorded some terrific ones as well. Who could forget "Jingle Bell...

ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Help us build our next bracket: Share your favorite holiday songs

It’s that time of year! The holiday season is upon us. And that means we’re dusting off those old Christmas albums and tuning up the Mariah Carey while wearing a Santa hat and drinking hot cocoa. If you didn’t know, we love hosting bracket challenges on ClickOnDetroit. Just this year,...
MUSIC
kfgo.com

Your favorite Christmas song?

It’s not easy to pick just one favorite Christmas song. I will say I do prefer the traditional Christmas songs of the season and spirit. Silent Night at Midnight Mass brings back so many fond memories of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMoure and St Catherines in Valley City. The choir at Fargo’s First Lutheran leading us in Joy To The World just warms my heart.
FARGO, ND
Garden & Gun

A Very Southern Holiday Playlist

Q: We need some spice for the holiday soundtrack. Bing Crosby and Irving Berlin just don’t seem to cut it this go-round. A: Agreed. Arriving at the end of 2021’s gauntlet, the whole blithe, frilly, canned-joy onslaught doesn’t seem like it’ll travel. As an antidote to all holiday chaff—from the crackling loudspeakers in the mall’s windswept parking lot to the grisly soundscape wafting from your TV when you get the stuff home—please consider these suggestions so that at least you’ll have some nourishment to gnaw on, or, alternatively, something to play in the car as you attempt to master that Herculean checklist of meaningless errands in the rain. The working musical theory is to head for the deep water in the great Southern river of sound. For a couple of hundred years, the South has supplied the country with artists who know how to temper the hurt with humor and perhaps even a measure of redemption. Refracted through the prism of this tough year, it seems like we’ll be needing some of that.
MUSIC
ntdaily.com

5 essential songs for your Christmas playlist

Not many people listen to their car radio anymore, but if you do, it’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. Three things are guaranteed to make you settle in the spirit of the Christmas season: movies, food and most importantly, music. Following are five essential songs that every reader needs on their Christmas playlist.
MUSIC
austin.com

Get Your Holiday Celebration Started With Our Austin-Only Christmas Music Playlist!

With Christmas only days away, here at Austin.com we’ve put together a Christmas playlist of Austin artists performing classic Christmas songs such as “Deck the Halls” and “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer.” We’ve also included songs from Quiet Company’s 2012 EP Winter Is Coming and “Santa Baby” by Samantha Russo. So, if you are tired of traditional Christmas songs being played on the radio, our Christmas playlist is the perfect soundtrack to the holiday season. It’s also a great way to support local artists!
AUSTIN, TX
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: A cozy, non-holiday winter playlist

My perfect winter song includes mostly-acoustic instruments, little to no autotune and lyrics related to the symbols of the season. Thematically, winter-esque songs emphasize warmth, comfort, simplicity, loss and grief. In an effort to diverge from holiday-centric music, I compiled a playlist that explores those wintry themes — because winter is about more than just presents and jingle bells.
MUSIC
Onward State

Your Prepping-For-Finals Playlist

It’s the Friday before hell finals week, and we’re all feeling the stress of it all. What better way to prepare than blasting some tunes while trying to not rip your hair out?. There are only a few days left standing between you and your holiday vacation, so...
MUSIC
theappalachianonline.com

Playlist of the week: Happy holidays from The Appalachian

Classes are ending, festive lights are illuminating King Street and tourists are piling into Boone to find their Christmas trees. The holidays are quickly approaching. Perhaps you are celebrating the seven days of Kwanzaa by giving gifts, lighting candles or feasting with loved ones. Maybe you’re lighting the menorah for Hanukkah. Or maybe you’re just waiting for the snow to blanket the mountains in crisp white sheets. Whatever your holiday traditions are, use winter break to enjoy your celebrations.
BOONE, NC
eldonnews.org

Here is your new Winter Break playlist

When it comes to music there are many styles to shape it in and there are many genres of music for those with different tastes. If fast and loud is not your thing maybe something calm and slow. Here are some of the top picks on behalf of the El Don staff.
THEATER & DANCE
The Denver Gazette

10 new Christmas songs to go along with your holiday traditions

We’ve got a bountiful crop of new Christmas music this season. Musical acts like The Goo Goo Dolls, John Legend and Ariana Grande have gotten into the gift-giving spirit this year, resulting in a range of new tunes to go along with your holiday traditions. Whether you need tunes for a Christmas party or something to listen to while crying into your hot cocoa, these songs have you covered.
MUSIC
Variety

Adele Stays on Top of Album, Singles Charts … Which Are Otherwise Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest. Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday,...
CELEBRITIES
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

