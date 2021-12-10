Tuscaloosa Residents, Add This Song to Your Holiday Playlist

Q: We need some spice for the holiday soundtrack. Bing Crosby and Irving Berlin just don’t seem to cut it this go-round. A: Agreed. Arriving at the end of 2021’s gauntlet, the whole blithe, frilly, canned-joy onslaught doesn’t seem like it’ll travel. As an antidote to all holiday chaff—from the crackling loudspeakers in the mall’s windswept parking lot to the grisly soundscape wafting from your TV when you get the stuff home—please consider these suggestions so that at least you’ll have some nourishment to gnaw on, or, alternatively, something to play in the car as you attempt to master that Herculean checklist of meaningless errands in the rain. The working musical theory is to head for the deep water in the great Southern river of sound. For a couple of hundred years, the South has supplied the country with artists who know how to temper the hurt with humor and perhaps even a measure of redemption. Refracted through the prism of this tough year, it seems like we’ll be needing some of that.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO