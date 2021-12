New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO