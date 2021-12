The admission decision is based on academic records and scores on standardized tests (ACT or SAT). The University seeks to determine, on the basis of the candidate’s academic record, character, purpose, and aptitude, whether he or she is compatible with the purposes of the institution and demonstrates potential to benefit from one of its programs. However, Williams reserves the right to restrict or deny admission to any applicant who is considered not to be an appropriate admissions candidate as determined by its officers. These admissions decisions will be made in a manner consistent with state and federal non-discrimination laws.

