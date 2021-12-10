ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch NYCF at Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup Final

By Oliver Strand
hudsonriverblue.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s how to stream, watch, and listen to New York City FC play the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Saturday for the MLS Cup. NYCFC goes into this game with an eight-game unbeaten streak dating back to October 20....

www.hudsonriverblue.com

Comments / 0

hudsonriverblue.com

Long Read: NYCFC is MLS 3.0

If you’re a New York City FC fan, you’re enjoying this day. I get it. It’s the moment you waited for: That first, hard-won trophy. A balm for years of frustration, of coming close but no closer. A prize made all the sweeter for being, frankly, unexpected. Made more glorious by winning it before your arch-rivals across the Hudson.
CBS Boston

Revolution Trade Teal Bunbury To Nashville SC

FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics. Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario...
hudsonriverblue.com

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi selected in MLS Expansion Draft, traded to LAFC

Attacking midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is leaving New York City FC. Charlotte Football Club selected Tajouri-Shradi in the 2021 MLS Expansion draft, then promptly traded him to Los Angeles Football Club for $400,000 in General Allocation Money. The 27-year-old Libyan international was born in Bern, Switzerland, and played in the Austrian...
CBS Boston

New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...
UPI News

Soccer: Barcelona star Sergio Aguero, 33, retires due to heart issue

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Barcelona's Sergio Aguero will retire from soccer at age 33 due to a heart condition, the Argentine striker announced Wednesday at a news conference. "I've decided to stop playing professional football," Aguero told reporters in Barcelona. "It's a very difficult moment. I made the decision for my health, because of the problem I had a month and a half ago, I've decided to stop playing.
