South Korea's president on Monday ruled out joining a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the need to work with China. Visiting Canberra, Moon Jae-in said he was "not considering" snubbing the Olympics to protest China's human rights abuses as several Western nations have done. "We have not received a request from any other country including the United States to participate in the diplomatic boycott," he said. China has warned the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada that they will "pay the price" for protesting the Games.

