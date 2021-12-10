Earnings Outlook For Panhandle Oil and Gas

Oil and gas only has a limited window of opportunity to re-cast itself as part of the solution to greenhouse gas emissions, rather than the problem. Much has been written about this year’s 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. Whether the Glasgow, UK, event was a success or a failure depends on who you listen to. For our purposes, the key question is: what did COP26 mean for the oil and gas sector? Before diving in, it is perhaps useful to provide some context. COP26 was intended to build on the 2015 Paris Agreement by asking countries to review and enhance their commitments to mitigating climate change. In that sense, it was about defining the roadmap set out by the Paris objective.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO