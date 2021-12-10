ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Outlook For Panhandle Oil and Gas

Cover picture for the articlePanhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07. Panhandle Oil...

The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 14, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.894; Mid-grade: $3.154; Premium: $3.369; Diesel: $3.146. Yesterday – Regular: $2.891; Mid-grade: $3.158; Premium: $3.373; Diesel: $3.152. Year ago - Regular: $1.886; Mid-grade: $2.135; Premium: $2.355;...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite An Optimistic Outlook

After a respectable rally last week, oil prices are set to come under pressure as some European countries begin to tighten coronavirus restrictions amid the spread of the latest variant. Although available data suggests that the Omicron variant causes milder symptoms than Delta, governments and health authorities remain highly concerned...
Seekingalpha.com

Jefco 2022 energy outlook - bullish gas, bearish oil, GALP up to buy

Jefferies energy team out with a 2022 outlook note, and unlike peers at J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, Jefferies takes a bearish tact on oil into next year (NYSEARCA:USO) (CL1:COM). Jefferies sees OPEC+ flooding the oil market in 2022, leading to inventory builds and lower prices; currently, the bank forecasts...
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2021

• Qudian (NYSE:QD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $56.15 million. • Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $35.64 million. • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per...
stockxpo.com

Oil Price Swings Scramble Inflation Outlook

A loss of momentum in oil markets has prompted investors and traders to dial down bets on how fast inflation will run in the coming years. After rising for much of 2021 on the back of a recovery in economic activity, oil prices have stalled since late fall. Among the catalysts: President Biden said the U.S. and other big energy consumers would release crude from strategic reserves to tame fuel prices. Travel restrictions designed to contain the Omicron variant of coronavirus then cut demand for jet fuel.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store

WTI crude oil is trying to consolidate around slope resistance. A little more of this price action could set up a nice continuation pattern that has oil running towards the 77 level. If we don’t see a breakout above the recent highs then it is possible oil rolls back lower, at which time the outlook becomes a bit dicey. There is a long-term pattern I also discuss, but not something to take too seriously for now. For the full set of details, please check out the video above…
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) from $130 to $135. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 1% to trade at $120.68 on Thursday. Keybanc raised The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $350 to $384. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1% to $345.68 on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Udemy,...
Benzinga

Academy Sports's Earnings Outlook

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Academy Sports will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.09. Academy Sports bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Johnson Outdoors will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.65. Johnson Outdoors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels

US Crude (WTI) testing a key level of resistance, can demand force a break?. Will increasing covid cases boost demand for safe-haven Dollar?. With the Omicron (latest Covid-19 variant) variant weighing on investor sentiment, a series of technical and fundamental items have continued to impact sentiment for oil and commodities as a whole.
naturalgasworld.com

COP26: the lessons for oil and gas

Oil and gas only has a limited window of opportunity to re-cast itself as part of the solution to greenhouse gas emissions, rather than the problem. Much has been written about this year’s 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. Whether the Glasgow, UK, event was a success or a failure depends on who you listen to. For our purposes, the key question is: what did COP26 mean for the oil and gas sector? Before diving in, it is perhaps useful to provide some context. COP26 was intended to build on the 2015 Paris Agreement by asking countries to review and enhance their commitments to mitigating climate change. In that sense, it was about defining the roadmap set out by the Paris objective.
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Investments Must Rise to $523B a Year

The IEF said spending on oil and gas projects slumped 30 percent to $309 billion in 2020. The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $18.65 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Triumph Group’s trading volume hit 63.5K shares by close, accounting for 10.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares...
investing.com

Oil down as China developer downgrades add to fears of demand outlook

(Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday on fears about the economic outlook in the world's biggest oil importer following ratings downgrades to two Chinese property developers, and after some governments took measures to fight the Omicron varaint of the coronavirus. Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 1.3%, to $74.81...
